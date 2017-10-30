TIBURON (KRON) — A Tiburon family says thieves stole their Halloween decorations in the middle of the night, right in front of their home, and it was all caught on camera.

And with Halloween on Tuesday, the family is afraid their decorations won’t be back in time.

This latest theft happened at a home on Celilia Way in Tiburon. And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Halloween Grinch.

Last week, KRON4 reported on decorations being stolen in San Francisco along Lake Street. A family in Tiburon saw that story, called KRON4, and said they had their stuff stolen too.

But the good news is that they caught the thieves on surveillance video.

Around midnight on Oct. 23, a car pulled up in front of the Tiburon home. The driver got out and inspected the house from the sidewalk.

After a few minutes, he picked up two skeleton arm decorations that were sitting on the front lawn and put them in his car. He then walks up the driveway and took a closer look at the other decorations.

At one point, he looked directly into surveillance cameras mounted outside the house.

After several more minutes, he picked up a full-size zombie sitting near the front door. He walked it back to his car, put it in the trunk, and drove off.

“Couldn’t believe it because it was so brazen,” resident Carolyn Dilena said.

Dilena lives with her family.

She’s stunned that someone would take their decorations.

“We were home sleeping not far away from the front door,” Dilena said. “The guy takes his time. He was here 7 or 8 minutes, inspecting everything.”

Carolyn did report the thefts to the Tiburon Police Department.

They told KRON4 on Monday that the case is under investigation, but so far, this man has not been identified.

The Tiburon thefts also occurred on the same night that someone stole Halloween decorations from a home along Lake Street in San Francisco, which is roughly a 10-15 minute drive away.

In that case, several items were stolen, including a full-size witch. So far, there is no indication that these thefts were committed by the same person.

Carolyn concedes that she’s probably not going to get her decorations back, but she hopes that whoever did this will be found.

“At this point, I think my zombie is gone,” Dilena said. “I would really like to see the guy identified and brought to justice. He’s clearly a bad egg. He spoils it for other people. I would just really like to see him found.”

Now, Carolyn also said that a neighbor two doors down also had a vampire decoration stolen that same night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tiburon Police Department.

