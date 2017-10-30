Coroner identifies man killed in Discovery Bay shooting

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — A man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Discovery Bay has been identified as 48-Year-Old Bradley Machugh, the Contra Costa County Coroner said Monday.

Around 12:50 a.m. police received calls of a disturbance near Keats Ct. While deputies were on their way, police say another caller reported a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Dr.

At the scene, officers found Machugh unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

A good Samaritan was already giving him CPR when they arrived.

Paramedics quickly took over, but Machugh did not survive.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police believe a group of people in their late teens to early twenties are involved in the incident.

The group was seen driving around the neighborhood in two cars.

One car is described as a newer, matte-grey American mid-sized car, possibly a Challenger or Mustang.

The other car is described as a red-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse.

This is an open investigation.

Anyone with any information or who may have been involved in this incident is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 404-4200. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

This is all the information available at this time.

