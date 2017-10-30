Firefighters knock 2-alarm blaze in Vallejo

By Published: Updated:

VALLEJO (KRON) — Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Pennsylvania.

Fire officials say the building was fully engulfed in flames.

By 8:50 a.m. crews reported the fire was out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s