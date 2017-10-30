Firefighters knock 2-alarm blaze in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Monday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Pennsylvania.
Fire officials say the building was fully engulfed in flames.
By 8:50 a.m. crews reported the fire was out.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
#PennsylvaniaCommand / E21 In Scene Reporting Fully Involved Structure/ 2nd Alarm Struck/ E21 Setting Up For Fire Attack@vjotimesherald
— Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) October 30, 2017
