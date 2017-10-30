Man rescued after Moraga home goes up in flames

MORAGA (KRON) — One person is recovering Monday night after being rescued during a house fire in Moraga.

It happened at 9 Archer Cir. at around 5 a.m.

A man was pulled out of the home and taken to the hospital with burns. Details of his condition haven’t been released to the public.

A second person who was inside the house escaped unscathed.

The cause is under investigation.

Here is the full statement from police:

On 10/30/2017, 4:49 a.m., Dispatch received calls reporting a house fire on Archer Circle. Moraga Police and Moraga-Orinda Fire personnel responded to the scene and found the house at 9 Archer Circle fully engulfed with flames. Firefighters attached the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to other houses. Firefighters also rescued one of the occupants of the home. He was treated at the scene by Moraga-Orinda Fire paramedics and transported to John Muir Medical Center where he is being treated for burns. His condition is unknown. The other occupant of the home was able to escape without injury. At least 9 fire engines and crews from the Moraga-Orinda Fire District and the Contra Costa County Fire District responded to the fire and worked to extinguish it. Fire personnel will be on the scene for most of the day to ensure the fire is out and to investigate the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the inciden t is asked to contact the Moraga Police Department at 925-888-7055.