DALY CITY (KRON) — A man stole an iPhone from a Daly City store after his credit card was denied on Saturday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:44 p.m., a man went inside a business on Los Olivos Avenue and tried to buy an Apple iPhone 6s with his credit card, police said. After the card was declined, he left the store and came back 20 minutes later.

He then asked to see the phone again and then ran out of the store with it, police said.

The man was last seen running south on Mission Street from John Daly Boulevard.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slender build, wearing a black baseball cap, gray hoodie with large drawstrings, navy blue Adidas running pants with white stripes running down the sides, and white Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (650)-873-AIMS and refer to case No. 17008140.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES