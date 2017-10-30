MISSING: Student from San Mateo’s Junipero Serra High School

SAN MATEO (KRON) — School officials are asking the public for help finding a missing high school student from San Mateo.

Jonathan Bedolla (Jonny), attends Junipero Serra High School, and was last seen Thursday evening.

Officials report he never returned home from working that night.

East Palo Alto Police Department is handling the investigation.

Police do not suspect any foul play in Jonny’s disappearance.

If anyone has any information on Jonny’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact East Palo Alto police. Refer to case number 17-3813.

“The entire Serra community cares about Jonny very much, and is praying for him to come home safely right away,” the school said in a statement.



