New threats of violence at Redwood High School

(KRON) Redwood High School in Marin County is dealing with another threat of campus violence.

For the second time in the last month someone has scrawled graffiti in a campus bathroom stating there were be a shooting at the school.

The first incident happened in late September when the graffiti was found in a girl’s bathroom.

Police are still investigating that incident.

Also in September a student called in a bomb threat to the school, forcing students to be evacuated and sent home for the day. A senior at the high school was arrested and charged for that incident.

From Redwood High School:

Dear Redwood Community,

I am reaching out to address a situation that has come to our attention and is now circulating on social media regarding a threat to the safety of the Redwood community tomorrow, Tuesday, 10/31/17. Graffiti was found in a bathroom stating there would be a school shooting tomorrow at Redwood. As you know from our previous incidents, our first priority is to keep every single member of our school community safe and secure.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all and to minimize any potential confusion that may arise, students will not be allowed to wear Halloween costumes on campus tomorrow . While we know this will result in some disappointment, we feel strongly this is necessary for everyone’s safety and will consider rescheduling the costume contest to another date.

I want to commend the many responsible individuals who reported graffiti on the wall in one of our bathrooms. We immediately contacted our partners at Central Marin Police Authority to investigate the credibility of the threat and to consult with them regarding visible support on campus.

School will be in session tomorrow on a normal Tuesday schedule. We will be taking steps tomorrow to make sure all students and staff are safe. Central Marin Police Officers will be on campus all day tomorrow, administrators and campus assistants will be in the hallways all day and extra personnel from our District Office will be on campus to ensure the safety of all students and staff. If, at any time, law enforcement advises us to cancel classes, you will receive immediate notification via text, email, website, Twitter and Facebook.

While it is unfortunate that we must again deal with such circumstances, we believe this provides an opportunity to discuss with your student the serious nature of statements that threaten harm to anyone and how important it is for all of us to be vigilant, report anything unusual and closely follow the instructions of the adults on campus.

This is also an opportunity for us, as adults, to model how to handle stressful events. Even though much of adolescence is about young people differentiating themselves from their parents/guardians, our students will most certainly look to us as their example for how to remain calm and navigate challenging circumstances.

Please contact me at dsondheim@tamdistrict.org if you have any questions or concerns. Additionally, if you or your student has any information related to this incident please contact Central Marin Police (415) 927-5150 or our Confidential Tip-Line at (415) 945-3693.

Sincerely,

David Sondheim

Principal, Redwood High School

