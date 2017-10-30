PHOTOS: Bay Area goes all out for Halloween

By Published:
Noah just turned 7 months today and for his first Halloween, he's a deer!

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Halloween is creeping closer!

We’re just one day away from the haunted holiday, and the Bay Area is proving once again, we know how to rock it out.

Some of us have already tested our costumes at parties, or for a fun day at the pumpkin patch.

Help us celebrate Halloween 2017 by sending in your photos for a chance to be featured in our newscast!

Here’s a gallery of what we have so far. Happy trick-or-treating!

Happy Halloween Viewer Photo Gallery

Send your photos through the KRON4 Mobile App using the “Report It!” feature.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s