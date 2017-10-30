Police: Officer injured, 4 arrested in San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Four people were arrested, five cars were impounded, and an officer was struck as a result of a San Jose sideshow on Sunday, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., “San Jose police officers along with the California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan Hill Police Department conducted a racer enforcement operation in various locations throughout San Jose,” police said.

A San Jose officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop for reckless driving on Hostetter Rd. near Highway 680, police said.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car fled the scene and remains at large.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, has not been identified.

He is described as a Hispanic or Filipino man in his early 20’s, clean shaven, driving a maroon or brown two-door Nissan 240SXE.

Four people were arrested for reckless driving and outstanding warrants, police said.

Two citations were issued and five cars were impounded.

No further details are available at this time.

