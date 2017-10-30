Pregnant woman gets dragged, rolled over by own car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pregnant woman was dragged, knocked over and eventually ran over by her own car after she tried jumping into it while it rolled down a hill in a Porltand neighborhood.
The woman, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.
The woman, another adult and several children were in a 2001 Mazda Tribute when it broke down in Cedar Hills, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s office.
The two women tried to push the car out of the road, but because of a downward slope, the car started to roll downhill.
The pregnant woman attempted to jump in the car, but was knocked over before the car rolled over her chest.
Police responded to reports of a crash after 7 p.m.
They found the car crashed over a retaining wall.
The woman was transported to a local hospital.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL