Pregnant woman gets dragged, rolled over by own car

KOIN Published:
A pregnant woman was rolled over by her own car on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 (Courtesy: WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pregnant woman was dragged, knocked over and eventually ran over by her own car after she tried jumping into it while it rolled down a hill in a Porltand neighborhood.

The woman, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

The woman, another adult and several children were in a 2001 Mazda Tribute when it broke down in Cedar Hills, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The two women tried to push the car out of the road, but because of a downward slope, the car started to roll downhill.

The pregnant woman attempted to jump in the car, but was knocked over before the car rolled over her chest.

Police responded to reports of a crash after 7 p.m.

They found the car crashed over a retaining wall.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

