READ: Nancy Pelosi statement on Manafort indictments

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort turned himself in to the FBI Monday morning in relation to the investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. Presidential Election.
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has responded, saying, in part, “we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling.”
Here is her full statement:
“Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials. Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.”
Manafort and his former associate Rick Gates have both surrendered to authorities.
They face several charges, including conspiracy against the U.S. and money laundering.
