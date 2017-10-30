Report: 49ers trade for Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers are giving up a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Discussions started Monday morning and were finalized Monday night, Schefter said.

Schefter also tweets that quarterback Brian Hoyer has been cut.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

To repeat: 49ers are trading a 2018 2nd-round draft pick for Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

49ers and Patriots began talking trade Monday morning and, by tonight, the trade was officially agreed upon. Garoppolo to San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With Jimmy Garoppolo traded to SF, the Patriots now buying into the idea that Tom Brady can play well into his 40’s. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At 49ers Headquarters working on this breaking news. https://t.co/5lw0FpeGhW — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And another shoe drops: 49ers are releasing QB Brian Hoyer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 49ers have yet to confirm the reported trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Staying at 49ers Headquarters til we get official word. Stay tuned. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Things can change quickly in the NFL. The 49ers are down 3 offensive tackles. They don’t want a rookie behind that line right now. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Coach Shannahan spoke highly of CJ Beathard during today’s press conference. He said he’s gives the team the best chance to win right now. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js