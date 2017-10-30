Report: 49ers trade for Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady
FILE- In this Jan. 23, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, holds a football as starting quarterback Tom Brady, right, stands by during a walkthrough at the NFL football team's facility in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended Brady for the first four games on Monday, May 11, 2015, for his role in a scheme to deflate footballs used in the AFC title game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers are giving up a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Discussions started Monday morning and were finalized Monday night, Schefter said.

Schefter also tweets that quarterback Brian Hoyer has been cut.

