VIDEO: San Pablo hit-and-run driver critically injures young father

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN PABLO (KRON) — San Pablo police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a young father earlier this month, police said.

The collision happened at around 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1500 block of Emeric Avenue.

The suspect car is a newer model, dark colored, Nissan four-door Altima. The car had silver door handles, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was rushed to John Muir Hospital with severe injuries to his head and upper torso, police said. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 510-215-3150.

