(KRON/CNN) — A team of Norwegian researchers is linking acetaminophen to ADHD.

Acetaminophen is the active ingredient in Tylenol and hundreds of other over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

Researchers studied 95,000 mothers over 10 years. And they discovered women who consumed the drug while pregnant increased their risk of having a child with ADHD by 220 percent.

Researchers say this only applies to women who took the drug for a month or longer during pregnancy.

However, they cite the lack of a standard in diagnosing the condition as a major flaw in the research.

According to the CDC, 65 percent of American women use acetaminophen during pregnancy to control pain.

More on the study here.

