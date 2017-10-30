Study: San Francisco ranks among top 5 US cities for worst commute time, stress

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco ranks among the top 5 United States cities for worst commute time and stress, according to a study by the Robert Half Executive Recruiting Firm.

The crown goes to Washington D.C.–by a razor-thin margin.

Robert Half says the average round-trip commute time in the nation’s capital is 60.42 minutes, compared to San Francisco’s 59.2 minutes. That works out to 73 seconds.

Heading west on the Bay Bridge in the evening, the grinding daily backup has helped to put San Francisco near the top of the nation’s worst cities for commuters.

The new report is based on surveys with more than 2,700 workers in 27 metropolitan areas.

Here are the charts:

Average Round-Trip Commute Times

Rank U.S. City Average

Commute

Time (in

minutes) Rank U.S. City Average

Commute

Time (in

minutes) 1 Washington, D.C. 60.42 14 Detroit, MI 46.87 2 San Francisco, CA 59.20 15 Pittsburgh, PA 46.38 3 Chicago, IL 58.50 16 San Diego, CA 46.19 4 New York, NY 57.92 17 Denver, CO 46.11 5 Dallas, TX 54.95 18 St. Louis, MO 45.67 6 Seattle, WA 54.22 19 Phoenix, AZ 45.53 7 Boston, MA 53.75 20 Cincinnati, OH 45.42 8 Los Angeles, CA 53.68 21 Raleigh, NC 44.68 9 Philadelphia, PA 51.86 22 Minneapolis, MN 43.53 10 Austin, TX 51.85 23 Indianapolis, IN 43.34 11 Houston, TX 50.56 24 Charlotte, NC 42.70 12 Atlanta, GA 49.90 25 Cleveland, OH 42.00 13 Miami, FL 49.16 26 Des Moines, IA 40.94 27 Salt Lake City, UT 40.41

Most Stressful Commutes

Rank U.S. City Rank U.S. City 1 Los Angeles, CA 13 Chicago, IL 2 Miami, FL 13 Denver, CO 3 Austin, TX 16 Philadelphia, PA 4 Phoenix, AZ 17 Seattle, WA 5 San Francisco, CA 18 Cincinnati, OH 6 Houston, TX 19 San Diego, CA 7 Dallas, TX 20 Charlotte, NC 8 Washington, D.C. 20 Raleigh, NC 9 New York, NY 22 Indianapolis, IN 10 Atlanta, GA 23 Salt Lake City, UT 11 Detroit, MI 24 Minneapolis, MN 12 Pittsburgh, PA 25 St. Louis, MO 13 Boston, MA 26 Cleveland, OH 27 Des Moines, IA

You can see there isn’t much of a spread, just 7 minutes total.

Los Angeles is in eighth place, but its commuters are the unhappiest in the country.

San Francisco is the only city to make the top five in both commute time and stress.

Others on the stress list are Miami, No. 2, followed by Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Robert Half says employers need to know that long commute times can make their job offerings less attractive.

The company suggests offering incentives, such as staggered work hours, telecommuting, and increasing commute subsidies.

