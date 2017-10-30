Suspect at large after stand-off with Fremont police turns himself in

FREMONT (KRON) — A suspect at large after a standoff with Fremont police on Saturday has turned himself in, police said.

Thomas Beltran turned himself into Fremont police on Monday, police said on Twitter.

Investigators are currently interviewing him.

Fremont police responded to a 911 report of a domestic battery incident at 9:20 a.m.

Responding officers met with a woman, who told police that her 41-year-old boyfriend, Thomas Beltran, beat her and was still inside the home on Darrow Ct.

Police tried to negotiate with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

They eventually entered the residence and the suspect had fled.

