Teen girl dies of burn injuries from North Bay wildfires 3 weeks after brother’s death

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — A teenage girl has died in a the hospital three weeks after she was severely burned in a fire that tore through Mendocino County.
Her death raises the number of those killed in the state’s wildfires this month to 43.
Reports show 17-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday night at a Sacramento hospital.
Kressa’s aunt, Mindi Ramos, says officials from Shriners Hospital for Children told her Kressa did not register pain during a change of the dressing on her burns.
Doctors performed a CAT scan on her brain and according to Ramos determined she was brain-dead.
She says doctors “turned off the ventilator and let her go.”
Kressa’s brother, 14-year-old Kai Shepherd, was among the youngest who died in the wildfires.
Their parents are hospitalized.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL