Teen girl dies of burn injuries from North Bay wildfires 3 weeks after brother’s death

In this undated photo provided by Irma Muniz shows the Shepherd family, Jon and Sara Shepherd and their children, Kressa, and Kai. Kai, left, was killed after a wildfire tore through his family's home in Redwood Valley, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. He was 14 when he died, said his aunt, Mindi Ramos. Sara and 17-year-old daughter, Kressa, both sustained burns on 60% of their bodies. Jon sustained burns on 45% of his body. Relatives are trying to raise money to cover medical expenses and prepare to eventually bring the family to live with Sara's parents' home in Redwood Valley. (Irma Muniz via AP)

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — A teenage girl has died in a the hospital three weeks after she was severely burned in a fire that tore through Mendocino County.

Her death raises the number of those killed in the state’s wildfires this month to 43.

Reports show 17-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday night at a Sacramento hospital.

Kressa’s aunt, Mindi Ramos, says officials from Shriners Hospital for Children told her Kressa did not register pain during a change of the dressing on her burns.

Doctors performed a CAT scan on her brain and according to Ramos determined she was brain-dead.

She says doctors “turned off the ventilator and let her go.”

Kressa’s brother, 14-year-old Kai Shepherd, was among the youngest who died in the wildfires.

Their parents are hospitalized.

