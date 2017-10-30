VIDEO: Grieving family receives wrong remains from Bay Area crematory

Video courtesy of CNN

STOCKTON (KRON) — A Utah family, mourning the loss of a loved one, is dealing with the additional trauma of getting the wrong remains from a Bay Area crematory.

“Its been ghastly,” said Kim Goodsell, who was expecting to receive her late brother’s remains.

“It has just been so horrible. This has just been the worst 75 hours of our life,” she said.

When her brother Kevin passed away in Stockton, she made arraignments with a crematory in the area to have his remains shipped to Utah.

However, the remains that arrived, weren’t Kevin’s.

“And I said, ‘this name up here… what is this? Is this the person who does the cremation? Is this their name on the paper?’ And he goes, well no, he goes, ‘that’s the deceased name. That’s your brother’s name.’ I said, ‘this isn’t my brother,’” Goodsell said.

Goodsell had taken the unopened box to a mortuary in Utah, where they discovered the mistake.

Clint Love, the owner of the Stockton crematory, says his company has never had an accident like this before.

“We’re very apologetic as to what has happened,” Love said. “We’ve been in business a number of years and have never had this happen.”

The business has no open complaints with the Better Business Bureau or the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, where their license is in good standing.

But Goodsell says, after the monstrous mix-up, she’s still not sure how she can trust that the second set of remains are really those of her brother.

“We all have the same feeling,” Goodsell said. “Is this really my brother. Is this really Kevin?”

Goodsell says she wants a bay area crematory in Stockton to pay for DNA testing on that second set of remains so she can rest assured and Kevin can rest in peace.

