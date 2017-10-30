VIDEO: Gas in California to cost 12 cents more per gallon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California gas tax goes into effect Wednesday, making it even more expensive for drivers to fill up the tank.
The tax adds 12 cents to the price of gas per gallon.
KRON4’s Yoli Aceves reports this added cost can add up quickly.
To give you an idea of just how much more you’ll be spending, Yoli calculates the difference using her work van as an example.
To fill up the 22-gallon tank in San Francisco, with the tax, will cost at least $30 more every month.
This new tax is part of a bill passed last April.
Officials say the money will go towards improving roads and transportation.
The bill goes into effect Nov. 1.
