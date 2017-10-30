VIDEO: Man arrested in string of San Jose strong-arm gold-chain snatchings

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused in a string of gold-chain snatchings.

Police said Lawrence Carter, of San Jose, committed seven strong-arm robberies between July and September. The robberies targeted East Indian and Asian women wearing gold chains around their necks, police said.

Carter had a gun in one of the robberies, officers said.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on three counts of robbery, two counts of elderly abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.

Police believe there may be additional victims in other cities.

The robberies happened throughout San Jose, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408)-277-4166.

