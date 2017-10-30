VIDEO: Man dressed as Santa opens fire at Halloween party, injuring 4

Video courtesy of CNN

TEXAS (KRON) — It was a horrifying scene at a Halloween party in Texas early Sunday morning when a man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire.

The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. and left four people injured.

One witness says the man who pulled the trigger was an invited guest.

“I’ve been on this block for about 12 years now,” neighbor Tim Kaupas said.

He one of several people at that house party.

He says the woman who threw the party is a close firend.

She was one of the four people struck by gunfire.

“It was a good party,” Kaupas said. “She always has good parties. There’s never anybody aggressive that comes over. Like I said, she was a victim of gun violence. It was very unnecessary,” he said.

Kaupas says he spoke with the shooter earlier that night and had no idea something like this might happen.

“He’s always been very cordial to us. He’s always been very stable to us. I don’t want to be like that person who says I never saw it coming, but you know, like I said, he never showed any signs to me,” Kaupas said.

He says, luckily for him, he left hours before the shooting started.

Another neighbor says he heard yelling before gunshots rang out.

“I heard like a loud belligerent male voice. It sounded like he was kind of angry and talking a little bit of smack,” he said.

He says he nearly got involved in the confrontation.

“I was hoping that, like, he didn’t do anything in my yard, I was maybe thinking that I would have to come out,” the neighbor said.

Police say when they got there, they found the shooter still dressed as Santa Claus at another location just down the block from where this all happened.

Two of the victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a fourth was treated at the scene.

Police have not said what charges the shooter will face.

CNN contributed to this article

