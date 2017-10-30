VIDEO: North Bay Firestorm victims ask for clarification on rebuilding process

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Fire crews are getting closer to fully containing the North Bay wildfires, but questions remain in Sonoma County for property owners eager to get the rebuilding process started.

And there is some confusion among residents.

Before you rebuild, you’ve got to clean up. But even within that first step, there is a bit of a process.

Tubbs Fire victims whose homes were destroyed are bombarded with information.

They’re now close to the first step of the recovery process, which is debris removal.

But they already have questions about that.

“Everything is confusing about the cleanup,” said Sylvia Parkinson, who lost her home in the Tubbs Fire.

At this time, there is no debris removal happening in Sonoma County.

The Environmental Protection Agency first has to check damaged properties for hazardous materials before anything else can happen.

Once it is checked, a sign will be left on the property that it’s ready for cleanup.

After that, there are two options that both require paperwork–either opt-in for the Army Corps of Engineers to clean it for you by signing a county Right of Entry permit. Or you opt-out and hire an independent licensed contractor to remove debris by signing a form not yet available.

Then, you would go to insurance for approval.

“I’m told that my homeowner’s insurance after my dwelling would be paid for that,” Parkinson said. “Whatever is left over will go toward the cleanup. But what is the cleanup? Is it $50,000? Is it $20,000? Is it $80,00? I’m not really sure, so I think that’s the most confusing part for me.”

The Office of Emergency services says insurance policies will pay for the cleanup only if they specifically covered debris removal to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

So, it depends on how much was set aside for that.

“Most people’s insurance policies have an item in it for debris,” Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Regional Administrator Eric Lamoureux said. “We’re looking to collect just that amount. We’re not going to take any money they need for the rebuild.”

Lamoureux says if debris removal wasn’t included, the state will cover the cost.

County officials say if a homeowner hires an independent contractor, they may be billed for more than their insurance covers and are then responsible to pay the difference.

The OES projects the clean up across the more than 5,000 properties damaged in Sonoma County to be done by spring of 2018.

OES spokesperson tells me the EPA is ahead of schedule and encourages fire victims to get the right of entry signed as soon as possible at the Department of Health Services if you want state help.

If you want to get someone else to do it, the county Board of Supervisors will consider a set of standards for the process on Tuesday.

Once approved, there will be an opt-out form to fill out at the same location.

WEB LINKS:

Contractors State License Board: http://www.cslb.ca.gov/

Sonoma County Recovery Site, Debris Removal: https://www.sonomacountyrecovers.org/debris-removal/

Consumer Protection Information related to the Fires: http://wildfirerecovery.org/incident-overview-and-news/consumer-awareness/

Health Tips for Returning Home: http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/EOC-and-PIO/Fires-October-2017/Returning-to-your-Property-after-a-Fire/

