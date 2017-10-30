VIDEO: Racist caption posted on Instagram picture upsets Turlock High School students

TURLOCK (KTXL) — A racist joke posted by a Stanislaus County high school student has gone viral. The post has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and the girl’s peers are sounding off.

A Turlock High School student’s post on Instagram shows a picture of two girls in high school Letterman jackets, and beneath the picture — a racially insensitive caption about blacks and education.

“That was actually posted?” said senior Yesenia.

The racist comment is so offensive FOX40 decided not to repeat it.

“In a way, it just makes our school look bad and makes like the students that go here look bad,” said sophomore Briseyda Pena.

“For me, it was really like disappointing,” she said.

The post was shared with FOX40 by numerous sources.

Students say the high school junior behind the post first shared it last week. Then, after receiving backlash, she changed the post to something less offensive.

“She apologized for it, but I still think, like, you shouldn’t apologize for something that you know it was wrong in the first place to post it,” Vanessa Ruiz said.

The Turlock Unified School District released a statement saying they are aware of what they call the disturbing social media post and they are investigating.

Students FOX40 spoke to feel the student needs to be punished.

They would like to see educators address the post and teach students about tolerance.

“Just to be talked to in general, like, get it straight, that it’s not right to be posting things like that, like, people need to be considerate of others,” Pena said.

The school district would not say if educators suspended the girl. The school district said in the statement:

“As part of our commitment to inclusion and civic goals for our students, we will not tolerate any discriminatory behavior that violates this norm and will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

