VIDEO: Santa Rosa schools reopen following North Bay firestorm

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – – Another round of schools in the North Bay are reopening Monday morning after fires forced them to close.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at Santa Rosa High School, which is one of eleven schools in Sonoma County opening back up today.

She says after speaking to several students who went back to school on Friday, she sensed a bitter-sweet feeling about their return to campus.

While many kids are happy to back, they also feel sad knowing that fellow students lost their homes.

There are several schools that burned during the fire.

Others served as shelters.

Elsie Allen High School and Lawrence Cook Middle School were among the shelters used during evacuations caused by the Tubbs and Nuns fires.

Counselors will be present at the schools for students who are dealing with stress and trauma.

School breakfast and lunch will also be available to any student who needs a meal.

When Lydia spoke with the principal of Piner high school on Friday, he talked about how the district needs help assisting students affected by the wildfires.

You can help by donating money or gift cards to the Santa Rosa High School District.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES