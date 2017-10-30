VIRAL: Ohio State marching band invites 2-year-old fan to march

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two-year-old Nolan Rowe is going to see TBDBITL in person on Saturday.
Nolan and his mother, Kate Martin, will be guests at Saturday’s Skull Session before the football game against Penn State.
In a viral video, Nolan performs his version of Script Ohio to the song “Le Regiment” including the world famous dotting of the “i.”
Martin’s original video featuring Nolan dotting the “i” has been watched nearly 1.5 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.
Kate says Nolan’s love for the band is truly his own.
