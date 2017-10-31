25 charged in federal, state courts in alleged fentanyl ring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island say that 25 people have been charged in federal and state courts, and several more people are wanted in relation to a ring that allegedly trafficked fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in multiple states.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 23 people were charged in federal court in Providence, and two people have been charged in state courts in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Prosecutors allege the ringleader was 24-year-old Ramon Delossantos of Cumberland, Rhode Island. They say he or people associated with him trafficked at least 50 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine.

Delossantos, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl Oct. 2 and was ordered detained.

His lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES