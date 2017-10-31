Bicyclist shot near San Jose VTA station

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Authorities are investigating Tuesday morning after a bicyclist was shot in the face near a VTA station in San Jose.

The San Jose Fire Department received a 911 medical call at around 1:17 a.m. from the Capitol Light Rail Station located at 600 West Capitol Expressway, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, medical personnel found a man with a facial injury.

The man told them he was struck by something while riding his bicycle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they discovered he had been shot, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office Transit Patrol was immediately notified and began a criminal investigation.

The Capitol VTA station is closed as deputies investigate.

