Bicyclist shot near San Jose VTA station

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Authorities are investigating Tuesday morning after a bicyclist was shot in the face near a VTA station in San Jose.

The San Jose Fire Department received a 911 medical call at around 1:17 a.m. from the Capitol Light Rail Station located at 600 West Capitol Expressway, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, medical personnel found a man with a facial injury.

The man told them he was struck by something while riding his bicycle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they discovered he had been shot, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office Transit Patrol was immediately notified and began a criminal investigation.

The Capitol VTA station is closed as deputies investigate.

Santa Clara Sheriff crime scene techs wearing dust masks as they search Capitol Ave light rail station after bicyclist is shot around 1 am

Deputies recover bicycle of man shot at SJ's Capital Ave light rail station. He is in critical condition.

