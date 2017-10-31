Car strikes, kills man on Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car struck and killed a man on Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco on Tuesday night, police said.
The collision happened at Sloat and 36th Avenue near Sunset at around 8:10 p.m., according to police.
The man died at the scene, and the driver stayed at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash.
