SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you overpaid for your parking ticket recently in San Francisco, you could get a refund.

The Municipal Transportation Agency held about $600,000 in unclaimed funds for overpayments and duplicate payments of people’s parking tickets from 1995 to 2014.

SFMTA is holding these funds unless you claim them, and has a list of people who are owed a refund.

If you want to see if you’re owed a refund, click here: https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/pdfs/2017/Escheatment%20Posting%20Oct%202017.pdf

You have until Dec. 14 to claim your refund.

You would have to fill out a form to submit a claim.

