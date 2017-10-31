SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you overpaid for your parking ticket recently in San Francisco, you could get a refund.
The Municipal Transportation Agency held about $600,000 in unclaimed funds for overpayments and duplicate payments of people’s parking tickets from 1995 to 2014.
SFMTA is holding these funds unless you claim them, and has a list of people who are owed a refund.
If you want to see if you’re owed a refund, click here: https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/pdfs/2017/Escheatment%20Posting%20Oct%202017.pdf
You have until Dec. 14 to claim your refund.
You would have to fill out a form to submit a claim.
- STABBING LEAVES SF SAFEWAY EMPLOYEE FIGHTING FOR LIFE
- BICYCLIST SHOT NEAR SAN JOSE VTA STATION
- CULTURAL APPROPRIATENESS OF MOANA HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBATED
- POLICE: CHILD FATALLY STABS HIMSELF AS MOM BEATS, CHOKES HIM
- RAIN TO HIT BAY AREA BY WEEK’S END
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER