Fall back: Daylight savings time ends on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most Americans will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time officially comes to an end.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.
You’ll want to set your clocks back Saturday evening before going to sleep.
Public safety officials say it’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors.
In March, we’ll spring forward. Daylight saving time will begin Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.
Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they do not observe daylight saving time.
