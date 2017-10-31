Fall back: Daylight savings time ends on Sunday

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most Americans will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time officially comes to an end.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.

You’ll want to set your clocks back Saturday evening before going to sleep.

Public safety officials say it’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors.

In March, we’ll spring forward. Daylight saving time will begin Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they do not observe daylight saving time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s