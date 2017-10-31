Fall back: Daylight savings time ends on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most Americans will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time officially comes to an end.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.

You’ll want to set your clocks back Saturday evening before going to sleep.

Public safety officials say it’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors.

In March, we’ll spring forward. Daylight saving time will begin Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they do not observe daylight saving time.

