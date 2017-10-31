KRON4 & The Salvation Army: North Bay Fire Recovery Fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 and The Salvation Army are teaming up to raise funds to support victims of the North Bay Fire.

KRON4 will hold a telethon fundraiser on Friday, November 5 to help fire victims as they recover from the state’s deadliest wildfires.

The donation lines will be open during the KRON4 Morning News from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and during the evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also donate online by clicking here

The deadly wildfires devastated Northern California leaving tens of thousands of people without homes and uncertain about their futures.

In September, KRON4 and The Salvation Army worked together to raise nearly $140K for the Hurrican Harvey relief efforts.

This time, our Bay Area neighborhoods need our help as the work of long-term recovery begins.

Everything raised will go toward recovery efforts.