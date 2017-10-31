Man accused of firing shots near I-680 in Contra Costa County arrested

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A man accused of firing shots near Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County on Saturday night has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 11:23 p.m. near I-680 and Highway 24, police got a call about a man in a white Nissan pickup truck, with the license plate No. 97614H2, firing gunshots out of the vehicle.

The witness told police the truck merged onto northbound Highway 242.

“Our CHP units got into position to intercept the vehicle on eastbound SR-4 at San Marco. Shortly thereafter, our officers spotted the vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle,” officers said on Facebook.

As officers caught up to the Nissan, they requested backup.

The truck then got off at Highway 4 at Loveridge Road and then started traveling north. The vehicle then turned onto North Park Boulevard and pulled into a WinCo parking lot.

Officers stopped the truck and detained the driver.

Officers tried to get the passenger out of the vehicle, but he ran away with his hands in front of him near his waist. The officers went after him and were able to catch up to him near the Home Depot next to the WinCo.

The suspect resisted arrest and was forced into custody, police said. The suspect was taken to Sutter Delta for medical treatment.

Officers searched the truck and found a 9mm handgun in the center console, matching the witness description. Authorities also found two ammo magazines, along with spent shell casings and live rounds of ammo.

A large amount of marijuana was also found in the truck with a scale, officers said.

Officers also seized $2,200 cash.

