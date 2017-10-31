Northern California wildfires cost exceeds $3 billion

By Published:

(KRON) California’s insurance commissioner says property damage losses from a series of destructive wildfires earlier this month now exceed $3.3 billion.

Commissioner Dave Jones said Tuesday that the figure represents claims for homes and businesses insured by 15 major insurers.

The figure is significantly higher than Jones’ previous preliminary estimate of $1 billion.

Forty-three people were killed in the series of October blazes that tore through Northern California.

They destroyed at least 8,900 buildings as more than 100,000 people were forced to evacuate. It was the deadliest series of fires in California history.

Several dozen buildings were also damaged or destroyed in an Orange County fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s