Northern California wildfires cost exceeds $3 billion

(KRON) California’s insurance commissioner says property damage losses from a series of destructive wildfires earlier this month now exceed $3.3 billion.

Commissioner Dave Jones said Tuesday that the figure represents claims for homes and businesses insured by 15 major insurers.

The figure is significantly higher than Jones’ previous preliminary estimate of $1 billion.

Forty-three people were killed in the series of October blazes that tore through Northern California.

They destroyed at least 8,900 buildings as more than 100,000 people were forced to evacuate. It was the deadliest series of fires in California history.

Several dozen buildings were also damaged or destroyed in an Orange County fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES