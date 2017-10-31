Officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale after stabbing

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Sunnyvale police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 500 block of East Weddell. Police encountered the suspect, and that’s when the police shooting happened.

There is no outstanding suspect at this time.

No other information has been made available by police.

