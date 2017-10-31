Parent takes teacher hostage in Southern California classroom

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a parent has barricaded himself in a Southern California elementary school classroom with at least one other person.

Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback says the incident at Castle View Elementary School was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Railsback says he believes a male parent was holding a teacher or other school staffer hostage. He says it’s not known if the parent has a weapon.

Railsback says officers had been first called to the school for a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom.

The police spokesman says most of the school has been evacuated and the area where the barricade is occurring has been isolated.

School officials say all students are accounted for as a man continues to hold someone hostage inside a Southern California elementary school.

