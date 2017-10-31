Police investigate deadly Antioch shooting

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Antioch, according to Antioch Police Department.

At 8:03 p.m. police responded to the 2200 block of Peppertree Way to reports of gunfire.

At the scene officers found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Antioch Police Investigators have ruled the incident a homicide.

Police did not release any suspect descriptions.

No further information is available at this time.

This comes exactly one week after a deadly shooting on West 19th St.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s