Police investigate deadly Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Antioch, according to Antioch Police Department.

At 8:03 p.m. police responded to the 2200 block of Peppertree Way to reports of gunfire.

At the scene officers found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Antioch Police Investigators have ruled the incident a homicide.

Police did not release any suspect descriptions.

No further information is available at this time.

This comes exactly one week after a deadly shooting on West 19th St.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES