Police investigate deadly Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Antioch, according to Antioch Police Department.
At 8:03 p.m. police responded to the 2200 block of Peppertree Way to reports of gunfire.
At the scene officers found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
His identity was not released.
Antioch Police Investigators have ruled the incident a homicide.
Police did not release any suspect descriptions.
No further information is available at this time.
This comes exactly one week after a deadly shooting on West 19th St.
