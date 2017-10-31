Police: San Francisco grocery store worker fights for his life after brutal stabbing

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco grocery store worker is fighting for his life after he was stabbed while trying to stop an alleged thief early Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the store near 7th and Cabrillo streets.

The employee, a man in his 30’s, was trying to stop another man, about the same age, from getting away with stolen merchandise, police said.

The store employee and the suspect got into a physical altercation.

This is when the suspect’s dog began biting the worker all over his legs and behind.

The suspect allegedly stabbed him in his back.

Other employees ran out to help the victim, and the suspect allegedly tried stabbing them before he ran away.

The employee who was stabbed is in the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police have arrested the suspect, and tell KRON4 his identity will be released later this morning.

