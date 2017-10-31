Report: Buying marijuana legally in California may be pricey enough to keep black market thriving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Buying marijuana legally in California may be pricey enough to keep the black market thriving, according to CNNMoney.

A new Fitch Ratings report shows that taxes on cannabis may get as high as 45 percent in parts of the state.

Those taxes could be enough to keep consumers away from legal marijuana stores.

The report shows consumers will pay a sales tax ranging from 22 to 24 percent.

And any additional state and local taxes will range from 7 to 9 percent.

