VIDEO: Retired FBI agent on how to protect yourself from potential terror attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The terror attack in New York City is sparking fear on the West Coast.

On Tuesday, a retired FBI agent joined KRON4 to discuss how one can protect him or herself.

But there isn’t a whole lot anyone can do once the planning is all done, and it’s being executed.

KRON4 spoke with a former FBI agent Rick Smith, and he tells KRON4 that individual would need to be identified before the attack is set out.

That would include intelligence agencies like the FBI and the CIA, which are always on alert.

In San Francisco, there are a number of places where crowds of people gather, like Union Square, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Coit Tower, just to name a few.

They can be easy targets at any time of day.

Public safety agencies are working with federal and state agencies.

Former agent Smith tells KRON4 with law enforcement cracking down on terrorism, suspects are finding different ways to hurt or kill others.

“There’s been so much done to prevent terror attacks in planes, airports, train stations,” Smith said. “Now, they’ve come up with this lone wolf thing where they’re just running a vehicle and killing people. That’s a whole new ballgame, making it more difficult.”

Public safety agencies in the Bay Area are monitoring the incident in New York.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says there’s no credible threat to the city at this time.

And with public safety being the No. 1 priority, they’re asking the public, if you see something suspicious, report it.

