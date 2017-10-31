Suspect note claims New York attack for ISIS

(CNN) Authorities found a note, written in English, claiming the suspect in Tuesday’s attack in New York did it in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.

The note was found in the truck police said was used in the attack, the source said.

Eight people were killed and almost a dozen others were injured when a man in a rented flatbed pickup drove down a busy bicycle path Tuesday near the World Trade Center, police said at a news conference.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

The 29-year-old suspect was identified by two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. He is from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan and came to the United States in 2010, sources told CNN.