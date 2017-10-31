SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Teal Pumpkin Project is aimed at giving kids with allergies a normal Trick-or-Treating experience on Halloween.
If your child has allergies but wants to go out Trick-or-Treating, look for teal painted pumpkins.
The teal pumpkins indicate that the home is allergy-friendly. This means they will be giving away toys or treats that are safe for children with allergies.
Here is a helpful map that shows where teal pumpkins are located in your area.
You can also add your home to the map if you are part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.
