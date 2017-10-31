Teal pumpkins help children with allergies trick-or-treat

Credit: The Teal Pumpkin Project/FARE

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Teal Pumpkin Project is aimed at giving kids with allergies a normal Trick-or-Treating experience on Halloween.

If your child has allergies but wants to go out Trick-or-Treating, look for teal painted pumpkins.

The teal pumpkins indicate that the home is allergy-friendly. This means they will be giving away toys or treats that are safe for children with allergies.

Here is a helpful map that shows where teal pumpkins are located in your area.

You can also add your home to the map if you are part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

