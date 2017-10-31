The World According to Gary: Welcome, Jimmy Garoppolo, to the 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers new quarterback, Tom Brady, and some of the best athletes’ Halloween costumes.

The 0-8 San Francisco 49ers traded their 2018 second-round pick to the New England Patriot for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tom Brady is all alone on an island now. If he gets hurts, there’s no one else. Gary thinks that won’t be the case for long.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James went all out for Halloween this year.

Curry showed up to the Warriors’ game on Sunday as ‘Jigsaw’ from the ‘Saw’ series.

James posted a picture to social media as Pennywise from It.

