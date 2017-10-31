Thieves steal shoes from 12-year-old boy in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for two people they say stole a pair of shoes from a 12-year-old boy earlier this month.

It happened on Ashby Drive off Dana Avenue in Palo Alto at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Police say the boy was walking with two friends when they noticed a car following them.

The boys ran to a nearby home and knocked on the door but nobody answered.

Authorities say when they turned around, the two teenage boys from the car were behind them and demanded their valuables.

When the boys said they didn’t have anything, the teens stole the shoes and took off.

Police say the three boys ran to another home. That resident drove them home.

Authorities say the two teens are thin Hispanic boys between 16 and 18 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

On was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a red hoodie, police said.

The suspect car is a dark, older, small, boxy car, police said.

