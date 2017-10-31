University sets record for people dressed like penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university has apparently set a world record for the number of people dressed in penguin costumes.

The Vindicator reports 972 Youngstown State University students, alumni and community members gathered on the school’s campus Saturday in their best penguin finery to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary as a university.

Youngstown State’s nickname is the Penguins.

Saturday’s waddle of faux birds apparently broke a mark recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records when 624 people dressed as penguins gathered at a children’s hospice in England in 2015

One of the organizers of Saturday’s event said half of the participants were school alumni.

