VIDEO: Alleged gunman hits Walnut Creek Walgreens, steals opiate-based drugs

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police are looking for an allegedly armed man accused of stealing medication from a Walgreens in Walnut Creek on Monday.

Around 10:44 p.m. police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walgreens at 2900 N. Main St.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene this morning.

She says an armed man jumped over the pharmacy counter and threatened employees with a gun.

He allegedly stole opiate-based medications, and ran off toward Treat Blvd., police said.

No employees or customers were harmed during the robbery.

A canine unit from Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office helped officers in a search for the robber, but he was never found.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES