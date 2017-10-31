VIDEO: Alleged gunman hits Walnut Creek Walgreens, steals opiate-based drugs

By Published: Updated:

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police are looking for an allegedly armed man accused of stealing medication from a Walgreens in Walnut Creek on Monday.

Around 10:44 p.m. police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walgreens at 2900 N. Main St.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene this morning.

She says an armed man jumped over the pharmacy counter and threatened employees with a gun.

He allegedly stole opiate-based medications, and ran off toward Treat Blvd., police said.

No employees or customers were harmed during the robbery.

A canine unit from Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office helped officers in a search for the robber, but he was never found.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s