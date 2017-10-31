VIDEO: Construction truck slides down San Francisco hill, hits cars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Witnesses say an unmanned construction truck fortified by a few wooden blocks slid downhill from the corner of Broadway and Divisadero where a crew was working on a vacant home on that northwest corner.

On its way down, the truck hit eight or nine cars.

Most were parked on the left side of the street facing downhill.

Three cars were in motion being driven at the time they were hit at the next intersection down.

One was an Uber driver.

Occupants of two cars, including the Uber driver, were taken to a hospital by ambulance for seemingly non-life-threatening injuries.

Two drivers and one occupant stayed on the scene giving testimonies to cops.

One neighbor was home at the time said two of her Mercedes SUVs were damaged in the accident.

