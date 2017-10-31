(KRON/CNN) — As we get closer to the holiday season, more tech toys are coming out.

And this $130 fork will mask any slurping sounds you make while eating.

A Japanese company, known for making ramen noodles, came up with the idea.

The fork’s handle has a microphone that detects noisy, slurpy eating.

It then sends a signal to your smartphone, which plays a louder sound to drown out the slurping.

The company says they will only mass-produce the fork if they get 5,000 or more pre-orders by mid-December.

An ad says the fork will solve something they call “noodle harassment.”

Some aren’t convinced though. The tech group TNW even called the fork, the “dumbest gadget of 2017.”

