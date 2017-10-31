SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Some of the young survivors of the North Bay firestorm were celebrating Halloween a little early on Monday night.

The community came together in Santa Rosa at a special party.

This was a Halloween carnival, complete with free costumes, candy, and games.

It was happening on the grounds of Jack London Elementary School.

Some of these children and their parents not only lost homes in the wildfire, but they lost entire neighborhoods where they used to go trick-or-treating.

The party was put together with the help of Congressman Mike Thompson, the Boys and Girls Club, and a local fire department.

A donation drive brought in hundreds of free costumes and lots of treats. And it was a way to show children that the community cared about their Halloween.

Some of the students at Jack London Elementary are new to the school. That’s because their own school in Coffey Park was damaged in the wildfire.

Other wine country neighborhoods have also been hosting special Halloween parties.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES