SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Hundreds of homes were destroyed when the North Bay firestorm swept through the neighborhoods.

People who live in some of the hardest hit areas returned to just ash. Halloween festivities and trick or treating is out of the question for many of them.

On Tuesday night, the North Bay community came together to make sure kids and families affected by the North Bay firestorm can still have some fun. Neighbors stepped up to make sure everyone is starting the holiday season in a fun way.

Along Schiappino Street, neighbors held a Halloween block party, complete with games, pumpkin bowling, a bouncy house, and of course, trick or treating.

The recent wildfires came within just a few blocks of this street and everyone there has been touched by the tragedy in some way.

Tina Tyko lives on Schiappino.

She helped put the party together to help her neighbors get their minds off recent events.

“I had a little 6-year-old who was talking to her grandfather when I was at work one day and she said, ‘I guess we have to cancel Halloween,'” Tyko said. “And that literally broke my heart and brought me to tears. And it was that night that I came home and said to my husband we need to do something about this.”

The party seemed to be greatly appreciated.

