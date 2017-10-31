Weather Officials: Widespread rain to hit Bay Area by week’s end

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light to moderate rain is making its way to the Bay Area and could last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm coming in from the northwest should reach the North Bay late Thursday night.

The rain will spread to the South Bay on Friday.

A few showers will linger into Saturday, and although unlikely, we could see some Sunday sprinkles in southern parts of the Bay Area.

Rain on the way later this week. Check out the GFS 6 hour precipitation forecast Thursday eve through the weekend.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/CAM7KVSnrp — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 31, 2017

Here are some more details provided by the NWS:

Widespread rainfall amounts likely between 0.25” to 0.50” except 0.50″ to 1.00″ in the North Bay.

Higher amounts 1.00″ to 1.50″ are possible across the Santa Cruz and North Bay Mtns.

Slick roadways will likely cause longer than normal commute/travel times Friday.

Snow could delay travel for those heading to the Sierra

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES