Weather Officials: Widespread rain to hit Bay Area by week’s end

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 11: A pedestrian walks in the rain next to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on December 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is being hit with a severe storm that is bringing high winds and heavy rain that have toppled trees and caused local flooding. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light to moderate rain is making its way to the Bay Area and could last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm coming in from the northwest should reach the North Bay late Thursday night.

The rain will spread to the South Bay on Friday.

A few showers will linger into Saturday, and although unlikely, we could see some Sunday sprinkles in southern parts of the Bay Area.

Here are some more details provided by the NWS:

  • Widespread rainfall amounts likely between 0.25” to 0.50” except 0.50″ to 1.00″ in the North Bay.
  • Higher amounts 1.00″ to 1.50″ are possible across the Santa Cruz and North Bay Mtns.
  • Slick roadways will likely cause longer than normal commute/travel times Friday.
  • Snow could delay travel for those heading to the Sierra

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s